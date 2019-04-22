AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses 6 Movies Including Khan Biggies; Set To Touch 400 Crore Mark!

AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): It has turned out to be a huge blockbuster in China and it could be said that the movie is reaping solely on its content with no big names associated. The comic thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in lead roles, is also set to enter top 10 worldwide grossers of Bollywood, by surpassing the biggies of 3 Khans- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, on Sunday.

At the end of 19 days theatrical run in China, AndhaDhun has accumulated a mammoth total of 303.36 crores gross, thus taking its worldwide total to 396.16 crores gross (including 92.80 crores gross from India). Also after beating 3 Bollywood movies on day 18, AndhaDhun surpassed not 1 or 2 but 6 biggies including- Krrish 3 (374 crores), Kick (377 crores), Happy New Year (385 crores), Simmba (393.01 crores), Dilwale (394 crores) and 3 Idiots (395 crores), on day 19 i.e. Sunday.

Given the rock-steady pace, AndhaDhun to cross Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores) by tomorrow and Chennai Express, very soon (422 crores).

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun released as Piano Player in China on 3rd April 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer AndhaDhun, an edge-of-the-seat thriller about a blind pianist, has made it as the top Indian movie of 2018, as determined by IMDb customer ratings.

The leading global movie website on Wednesday unveiled the Top 10 Indian Movies of 2018, which are determined by customers who rank films and TV shows on a 10 point scale. To rate a title, customers can click the “Rate This” star on any film or TV show title page on IMDb.

The list is replete with regional film titles, apart from Bollywood movies.

Followed by “AndhaDhun” are Tamil films “Ratsasan” and “96”, bilingual biographical film “Mahanati” and Ayushmann-starrer “Badhaai Ho” rounding up the top five.

