AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): 370 Crores+ Surpasses Bang Bang, Uri & Bajirao Mastani!

AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): The box office response to Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu & Radhika Apte’s AndhaDhun not only came in as a shocker in the Indian market, but the suspense thriller is also growing by leaps and bounds in the global market. After surpassing massive biggies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani & Ek Tha Tiger, the movie as anticipated, has now surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike along with 2 others.

With a whopping collection of 280.70 crores from the China Box Office and 92.80 crores (gross) from India, the movie has a remarkable 373.50 crores gross in its kitty. Not only is it continuing its glorious run, but with that number, AndhaDhun has now surpassed the global collections of Bang Bang (340 crores), Bajirao Mastani (367 crores) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores*) which although is still running in theatres.

Moreover, another Hrithik Roshan starrer that it’s going to overtake within a day is Krissh 3 (374 crores) and then there’s Salman Khan’s Kick (377 crores) which isn’t a tough target too! Let’s see how long Ayushmann Khurrana & team continue to its magic. That’s something we’re looking forward to see.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun released as Piano Player on 3rd April 2019 in China, while on 5th October 2018 in India.

Asked if after successful films like Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, has he become too cautious with his film choices, Ayushmann told IANS in an email: “I have always been cautious. Initially, I use to do one film a year, but now I am doing at least two.”

