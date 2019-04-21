Avengers: Endgame Advance Booking: RECORD BREAKING Start, There Will Be No More Tickets Available Soon!

Avengers: Endgame advance booking has kickstarted in India and it’s kickass. The advance booking has just started but the kind of response the audience has shown is extraordinary and never seen before. There are many places which have already gone Housefull and many of them are filling fast.

At the time of writing this article, the scenario of advance booking was as follows-

Mumbai

Hindi 3D: The craze for Hindi 3D is not much as there are more than 95% of the shows which are available.

English 3D: The advance booking for English 3D is on fire as there are almost 75% shows for Friday which are Housefull or Filling Fast. Even for the weekend the booking is huge as on Saturday there are 30-35% and on Sunday 25-30% shows are already orange (filling fast) or grey (sold out).

English IMAX: 99% of the shows for the weekend are captured by the online-booking audience. This is HUGE

English 2D: More than 50% of the shows are in the orange & grey section, the other half is yet up for grabs but not for much time now.

Delhi NCR

English 3D: Delhi-NCR is on a record-breaking spree as the first day is almost sold out. Saturday booking is no less as almost 90% shows are Housefull or Filling Fast. Sunday is also picking up the steam with 50%-60% is getting already booked.

Hindi 3D: Less number of shows but trend similar. More than 80% of the shows are Housefull or Filling Fast.

English IMAX 3D: More than 90% of the shows are Housefull or Filling Fast

English 2D: Totally Housefull or Filling Fast for Friday, 50% advance booking for Saturday and for Sunday the response is yet to come.

Bengaluru:

English IMAX 3D: 100% booking – The shows for the weekend are already booked or filling fast. Sunday booking has not started yet

English 3D: More than 90% of the shows for the weekend are already booked or filling fast.

Hyderabad:

English 3D: Mostly Housefull for the weekend and the rest of the shows are Filling Fast.

Hindi 3D: No response as of now

Ahmedabad:

Hindi 3D: Low response as of now

English 3D: More than 75% of the shows for Friday are Filling Fast. Saturday and Sunday are yet to pick up the pace.

English 2D: It needs to pick up the pace and has enough time to do so.

Hindi 2D: There’s only one show and it is filling fast for Friday.

So overall, Avengers: Endgame is all set to create havoc at the Box Office when it releases on 26th April. The film is the last part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU) and fans right now are waiting for nothing but the release of the film. Have you booked your tickets yet?

