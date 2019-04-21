Has Katrina Kaif Already Started Working With Akshay Kumar For Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi?

The pairing of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is considered as one of the best to come out of Bollywood. Owing to the recent buzz of the reunion of these two in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, some latest news has been surfacing the internet.

From Humko Deewana Kar Gaye To Namaste London, we’ve seen both of them looking outstanding with each other. Rumours were rife from the start about them coming together for a film but in a Rohit Shetty actioner? That came as a surprise to many.

The latest reports coming in suggest Katrina Kaif has already started to prep for Sooryavanshi. The rumours also indicate about Kat shooting for a poster with Akshay Kumar. Their fans are surely waiting for this news and we hope for the same.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar, as usual, is juggling with various projects – Good News, Housefull 4, Lakshmi and Mission Mangal. Apart from this, the Priyadarshan and Hera Pheri 3 news are also all over. Katrina Kaif has Bharat coming up and there’s nothing officially confirmed after that. Rumours of her starring in Aditya Dhar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal are getting some steam.

