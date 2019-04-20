Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In Trouble! The Makers Need To Rush To Solve This Problem

It’s been a while now since Sab TV’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling its space on the television. Disha Vakani’s character ‘Dayaben’ has been a households face over all these years. Owing to its relatable nature, the show has been topping the TRP list for a long time.

After Disha Vakani’s maternity leave, it was predicted the show will see a bit dip in the TRP numbers but that didn’t happen. She is on leave since last year and now the makers are finding an alternate option for her role. They’re finding a new face but for the time being the show is managing without the character of Dayaben.

But, now it seems the viewers are missing Dayaben as reportedly the show’s TRP has been affected. As reported by Jansatta, the top 3 shows in the list are Kundali Bhagya, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Naagin 3. But, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not even in top 5. Forget about the ‘Top 5’ it doesn’t even hold a position in top 10 too.

It may be because of the whole ‘Singapore’ sequence; many people complained of it being stretched. But still, the makers will have to soon fix the Dayaben issue for the show. Other reports also suggested, the actress playing Sonu (Bhide’s daughter) might also bid adieu the show.

As we reported earlier it’s Disha Vakani’s husband and not her, who has served certain demands for the makers, thus making the comeback of the beloved actress difficult. As per some reports, Disha’s husband Mayur Pandya has asked the makers to clear the pending amount of the actress. Replying to this, the producer has refuted all such claims about the due payment.

