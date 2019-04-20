Kalank Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: It’s Disappointing!

Kalank Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Abhishek Varman’s Kalank began its box office journey on a grand note as it registered the biggest opening of 2019 with 21.60 crores. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjay Dutt, the path isn’t going as strong for the movie and the ship seems to be sinking with each coming day!

Talking about today’s morning occupancy, the numbers have dipped and it is surely disappointing considering the massive fan base of each and every star cast. Indeed, content is king in today’s time and nothing can better prove it. There’s only around 10-15% of shows that had been registered for booking in the morning, which is way lesser than even the previous two days. Now, let’s see if there’s a rise in the evening shows as that will majorly decide the fate of this Karan Johar production.

Kalank, opened up to mixed reactions where many said it’s highly elongated and disconnecting despite the visual spectacle the locations and costumes make it.

Set in the 1940s, the movie was a 15-year-old dream of KJo’s father, Yash Johar, and that is why the film-maker said it’s beyond commercial success for him.

Kalank witnessed a theatrical release on April 17th and the movie has collected 44.65 crores till now.

