Kalank Box Office Collections Day 3: It Has A Fair Friday!

Kalank Box Office Collections Day 3: It had a fair Friday as 11.60 crores came in. The collections are a little better than Thursday [11.45 crores] though one expected more considering the fact that it was a partial holiday of Good Friday.

The film has collected 44.65 crores so far. If one compares this with other period dramas of 2019 then the collections are better than Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi [42.55 crores] but lesser than Kesari [56.56 crores].

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Kalank saw a mid-week release and that gives it the advantage of two big days at its disposal in the form of Saturday and Sunday. However, it has to be seen how much does the film capitalize on this platform available to it. At least 25 crores more in these two days would allow this Abhishek Varman directed film to hit the 70 crores mark after the five-day extended weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!