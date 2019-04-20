Vicky Kaushal recently hurt himself while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming untitled horror film. Reportedly, the talented and handsome actor fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches.

The incident happened on April 18 as the cast and crew were shooting in Alang (world’s biggest ship-breaking yard) in Gujarat for the last five days. Vicky was supposed to run and open a door while shooting in the ship and that’s when the things went bad and the door fell on him.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

A source has been quoted as saying by the daily, “Unfortunately, the door fell on him and he was badly hurt. He was rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown to Mumbai on Friday morning.”

We wish for Vicky’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the super success of his last film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film was not just a Blockbuster but also went on to become one of the Top 10 Bollywood Grossers of All Time.

Currently, Vicky has a really interesting lineup with films like Takht, Aditya Dhar’s next and Bhanu Pratap Singh’s untitled Horror film in his kitty. The said horror film is produced by Karan Johar and stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite him.

Vicky has also been in news for his breakup with girlfriend Harleen Sethi and increasing closeness with Katrina Kaif.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!