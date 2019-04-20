Kalank Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: All’s Not Well For This Love-Saga!

Kalank Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: The multi-starrer led by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on the forefront is garnering a very mixed response at the box office. It’s working because of the stars’ box office pull but the future is not all bright for the film.

The movie, after a good day one of 21.60 crores, witnessed a fall on its day 2. It collected 11.45 crores and a drop was expected because of being a working day, but it wasn’t of this level. Its 3rd day was again a holiday being ‘Good Friday’ and hence the trade pundits predicted a good growth. But seems, it’s not the same case.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

As per the early trends, the movie has collected in the same range as its 2nd day. The numbers flowing in suggest the range of 11-13 crores. It’s definitely an alarming sign for the film because good growth was expected because of the holiday. Also, it could vary depending on how the night shows have performed.

Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu and Kiara Advani. Along with the varied hues of love, the period drama highlights the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!