Bharat Motion Poster Out! Not 1 But 5 Salman Khan(s) With A BLOCKBUSTER BGM

We were the first one to inform you about the Bharat motion poster of Salman Khan and looks like the wait is over! After the five blockbuster posters, featuring SK along with Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani in respective posters, the makers have today unveiled the much-awaited motion poster.

It showcases all the five looks of Salman Khan from 1964 to 2010. The looks are the same as we saw in the poster but they are nicely bundled with a power-packed background score. The video also showcases the release date towards the end i.e. 5th June 2019 (Eid Mubarak!).

Check out the motion poster here:

Bharat traces the journey of a man spanning five decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting five varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

