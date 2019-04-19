Bharat 5th Poster Out: We have never been so excited about any film as we are for Bharat. Salman Khan and his team is making sure that we witness the best of it. The four posters from Bharat are just outstanding and 5th one has just arrived. We can’t be more happier!

The new poster takes us to 1990 featuring Salman Khan in a rugged look, capturing his post-midlife stage and Katrina Kaif donning saree, giving the feels of ‘Bhartiya naari’.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Check out the poster below:

Bharat traces the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat‘ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!