Bharat 4th Poster Out: With each passing day, Salman Khan and the entire team of Bharat is treating us with some amazing posters. Right from the salt and pepper look to the younger look; Salman has managed to impress us & how!

With every character poster, apart from Salman, we can also see other actors in the poster too, glimpsing the importance of their characters.

Today, the makers have unveiled the 4th poster and it features Salman as Naval officer and Katrina Kaif, tracing the year 1985. Both the characters from the poster oozes out the patriotic look.

Bharat traces the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

