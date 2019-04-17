Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Mahesh Bhatt’s Chappal-Throwing Controversy!

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her sister Rangoli Chandel’s allegations on Mahesh Bhatt about physically harassing her on the screening of Woh Lamhe. During a Twitter spat with Mahesh Bhatt’s wife and Alia Bhatt’s mom, Soni Razdan, Rangoli had revealed that the veteran filmmaker had thrown a chappal at Kangana when she arrived for Woh Lamhe’s screening.

As Kangana was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, she was asked by an E24 journalist to react on Rangoli’s statement. Talking about the same, Kangana said, “We should not get excited about it. A lot of women have to go through situations like these every day. Everyone including media should condemn the showdown which happened between me and Mahesh Bhatt in 2007 and they must not sensationalise it or make fun of it.”

She also said, “If someone has shared her past in front of public then everyone must understand how vulnerable she must be feeling. Of course, some people will make fun of the situation and will create jokes on it and I think they should not indulge in this kind of shaming but condemn the act because there are thousands of girls who go through situations like these at workplaces.”

Kangana was last seen in historic film Manikarnika which was based on the life of Queen of Jhansi. Her upcoming film is Mental Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao opposite her. A fresh poster of the film was released today and the film is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

