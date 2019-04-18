Kalank Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: The Film Shines On Its Opening Day

Kalank Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: It has set the Box Office on fire as it opened yesterday. The film had a pretty interesting star cast with stars like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit being the highlights. The Mahavir Jayanti partial holiday further benefitted the film and it turned out to be the highest opener for the complete star cast.

According to the early trends, Kalank has earned in the range of 21-22 crores net at the Box Office on its opening day. The day started on a pretty good note and further improved in the evening which led it towards a very good first-day number.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Now all eyes are on the weekend and the growth we see on Saturday and Sunday will be really crucial for its fate in the long run.

Kalank is the dream project of Dharma Productions as it was conceptualised by Late Yash Johar and Karan Johar. The film is set in the 1940s and is a partition drama. Abhishek Varman has directed the film who earlier made 2 States. Apart from Varun, Alia, Sanjay and Madhuri, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!