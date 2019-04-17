Bharat: Salman Khan Has Found A New Fan In Paris Hilton & Here’s The Proof!

Salman Khan is all set to bring a grand Eidi for his fans as his upcoming film Bharat promises nothing less than a Blockbuster. Three out of total 5 promised posters have been released now and they have become immensely popular on social media, so much so that Hollywood actress and singer, Paris Hilton couldn’t stop herself from reacting.

As Salman Khan shared the 2nd poster of Bharat featuring him and Disha Patani, Paris Hilton commented and posted an emoticon which means “cool” or “hero/superstar”. The fact that she has commented on Bharat poster has been loved by Salman fans and her comment has got around 1500 likes so far.

Salman shared the poster on his official Instagram channel and wrote, “Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi!”

Well, the comment of Paris Hilton proves nothing but the fact that Salman has an extraordinary fan following which doesn’t just cross boundaries but also impacts the stars of Hollywood.

The trailer of Bharat is all set to release on April 24th and will be attached with the prints of Avengers: Endgame. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover and is expected to repeat the success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Meanwhile, Salman is also shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which is the 3rd part of his Blockbuster Dabangg franchise.

