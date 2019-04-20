The much popular action franchise of Hollywood i.e. Fast & Furious is back with a spinoff and it’s called Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. The second trailer of the upcoming movie is out now and it’s enough to make you feel rush in the adrenaline.

The trailer starts with an action comedy scene in which we see – Hobbs & Shaw i.e. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters beating the hell out of the bad guys and it follows with some more action-packed sequences which will leave you asking for more.

Vanessa’s Kirby’s character has stolen a super virus from Idris Elba’s character who calls himself a black Superman and it can wipe out half of the population.

*Meanwhile Thanos be like* – Am I a joke to you?

So the 3.5 min approx trailer of this upcoming action-packed film promises you nothing but action, thrill and comedy. Overall a typical Fast and Furious part which will keep you on the edge of your seat and won’t let you chew your popcorns.

Watch the trailer below and let us know what do you think about it.

Directed by David Leitch the film is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

