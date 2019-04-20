Koffee With Karan Debacle: Tit For Tat! Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul Punished With Fine Of 20 Lakhs Each For Social Causes!

Karan Johar’s controversial talk show, Koffee With Karan, ended up being an unfortunate debut for cricketers KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya as it landed them in legal trouble for making inappropriate remarks over women on the coffee couch. Now, the verdict has been decided by the BCCI itself and a fine of 20 lakhs has been imposed on each. Below is the breakup of the amount and how it has been dedicated for a social cause.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed both the cricketers to:

1. Donate a sum of 1 lakh each to widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who have lost their lives on duty (A total of 10 lakhs).

2. Donate a total of 10 lakh each in the fund created by Cricket Association for the blind for promotion of game for the blind.

A time limit of 4 weeks has been provided and if Rahul and Pandya fail to do so, the board will deduct the said amount from the match fees payable to the players.

Earlier, after the controversy stirred and there was huge backlash on social media along with demand for banning the duo, the BCCI had sent them back home halfway during the Australian Tour.

Seems like that was the right thing to do, keeping in consideration that they were both guilty for their actions and had not tried to defend or challenge the earlier decision of the board.

