Box Office Collections: Kalank Crosses 50 Crores After 4 Days, The Tashkent Files Jumps, Kesari Maintains Footfalls

Box Office Collections: Kalank brought in 9.75 crores on Saturday. While 11.45 crores came on Thursday, Friday was a bit better at 11.60 crores and now the collections have dropped a bit. One expected the numbers to be better though since no competition around the film.

The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer has collected 54.40 crores now in four days and if there is some kind of jump today then the collections could well hit the 65 crores mark.

The Tashkent Files has seen an increase in screens and shows and that allowed 0.75 crores to come on Saturday. The film is seeing a good rise in collections and though the numbers are yet to hit 1 crore this week, the fact that there are enhanced footfalls is good news indeed for director Vivek Agnihotri. The film’s overall collections have now reached 4.75 crores.

Kesari is still in the running and as a result 0.30 crores* more came on Saturday at the limited number of screens where it is currently being played. The total has reached 152.30 crores* now and further jump could allow it to hit the 153 crores mark before the weekdays begin.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

