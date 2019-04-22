Bharat Trailer Review: BLOCKBUSTER, ZABARDAST – Salman Khan, Seeti-Maar Dialogues, Next Level BGM!

Bharat Trailer Review: We know how excitedly you guys were waiting for the Trailer Review to come out and here it is! We just saw the trailer of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and all we can say is, IT HAS WRITTEN BLOCKBUSTER ALL OVER IT!

We know you guys must be a little jealous of right now but then yahi toh privilege hai boss! So without wasting any time, let me tell you’ll about the trailer.

In those 3 minutes 14 seconds, you will definitely go gaga over Salman’s different avatars. One thing is for sure, Ali has got the nerve and he exactly knows how to present BHAI in the best way possible! Salman is seen in a larger than life character which will make his fan drool over him, without any doubt. Speaking about Katrina, she looks elegant in the desi avatar and yes, she plays a no-nonsense character in it. We have seen Salman & Katrina’s chemistry in Tiger Zinda Hai & Ek Tha Tiger, but their chemistry in this one will blow your kind. All the characters have significant roles in the film which makes us say loud – casting done right!

The background music and songs will definitely give you goosebumps. It will evoke a sense of patriotism in you! Even the dialogues are kickass, especially the last dialogue by Jackie Shroff (won’t give spoilers don’t worry).

All said & done, we have totally loved the trailer and let us tell you that it will not disappoint you!!!

Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

