Salman Khan To Remain A Bachelor For Life? Here’s Why He Might Never Get Married!

Salman Khan is not just the unbeatable superstar of Bollywood but also the most eligible bachelor. Despite being romantically involved with many Bollywood girls, he hasn’t married. As he grows older, the suspense, excitement around his wedding is also growing. Fans just can’t wait to see him getting married and so is the wish of media too. However, seems like Salman still has no plans to get married even though he is 53 now.

A source close to the family told Pinkvilla that Bhai may never get married because he just can’t give cent-per cent importance to his better half due to his closeness with family.

The source has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Salman Bhai is known to go all out for his family. His love transcends into selfless loyalty. Multiple times he was close to getting married, but each time he was unable to give another person as much as important as his family. Salman thought it would be unfair to commit to a partner and not be able to give his cent percent, that’s the real reason why he is single,”

The source further added, “While his family wanted the actor to tie the knot on two occasions with the leading ladies he was romantically involved with, Salman put his personal interest aside and instead invested in building an empire for his family.”

Further mentioning that family is most important for Salman, the source said, “Family is of utmost importance to Salman. Salman was to get married to Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani for which even cards were printed. In the early 2000’s he came close to marrying Aishwarya Rai, while more recently Katrina Kaif was on the verge of becoming a permanent member of the Khan household. It was the fear of his partner not understanding the intensity of Salman’s selfless love for family that discouraged him.”

What do you think about this decision of Bhai? Do you think Salman should never get married or maintain a balance between life-partner and family like everyone does?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming film Bharat and also shooting for Dabangg 3. After wrapping up Dabangg 3 he will kickstart SLB’s Inshallah starring Alia Bhatt opposite him.

