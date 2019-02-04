Simmba Box Office Collections Day 38: Closing With The Blockbuster Crown!

Simmba Box Office Collections Day 38: This Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan starrer has left us all amazed with its continuing run at the box office despite a very tough competition from biggies like Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and a mid-budget film like Uri: The Surgical Strike that’s creating wonders with its never ending collections!

The Rohit Shetty directorial has finished its third weekend with an addition of 22 lakhs to its kitty. The numbers might be low but are only an added bonus to its overall collections as the countdown to its lifetime collections begin. The movie now stands at a grand total of 240.10 crores.

Although it is now to be seen how much more it garners before reaching its saturation point but the celebrations are inevitable for the entire team. 2018 was indeed a great end for bollywood- the Simmba style!

With the success of his two projects Padmaavat and Simmba, actor Ranveer Singh has delivered Rs 500 crore nett box office in India within a single year. The actor says he wants to stay away from letting this get to his head, and that he is focussed towards becoming the “best entertainer”.

On his success, Ranveer said in a statement to IANS: “I’m uncomfortable in these scenarios, in these discussions, people discuss money and I start scratching my head. I feel I should protect myself now more than ever before from these sorts of things. I find myself receding because I don’t know where this will take me, whether it will colour my thinking because I have been a certain way.

Simmba, starring Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan hit the theatre screens on December 28, 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!