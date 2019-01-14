Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: There were many brilliant movies last year and some of them had good dosage of action sequences in them. Some were really bad movies but with good ‘maar dhaad’ scenes. From Padmaavat and Baaghi 2 to Simmba, we’ve shortlisted the best of few action movies of 2018 – choose your favourite.

1. Mukkabaaz:

Bhagwan Das Mishra (Jimmy Sheirgill) is one of those cliched corrupted politicians you see in such Bollywood movies. What it could’ve been the regular role is pulled up by the director making it one of the best in the film. Shravan Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh) has been training as a boxer under Bhagwan Das, who is an ex-boxer, but still has not got to the level he deserves to be on. Script has a proper combination of everything – action, romance, drama, family emotions & gray shades. The dialogues make you fall in love even with an ordinary sequence.

2. Padmaavat:

Set in an era where a certain race, Khilji is trying to overtake Delhi leaving their mark as champions. Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) – a crazy king goes into a war with full throttle against Rajputs for his one mad wish. The beautiful side of the story has an almost perfect love story of Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) and Rawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor). Building up the template of beauty vs dark in the first half, Bhansali shifts his focus on the war in the second. No complaints from the script but yes, the editing could surely have been tighter.

3. Baaghi 2:

The story of Baaghi 2 starts with Neha (Disha Patani) getting beaten by two baddies who kidnap her daughter. Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) is this monstrous army officer posted in Kashmir. Through flashback makers reveal how they both were in love with each other and are away from each other since 4 years. The best thing about the movie is its action and makers knew this since the word go. Ahmed had Tiger as his ace player and he has utilized the most of him. This surely is one film in which Tiger Shroff has been used to his full throttle.

4. Satyameva Jayate:

Vir (John Abraham) is a vigilante, with a heartbreaking back story, who burns alive the corrupt policemen. Shivansh (Manoj Bajpayee) is a fearless, brave and honest policeman who faces and tries to stop Vir from his killing spree. Vir follows a pattern in order to choose the to kill the corrupt police officers & Shivansh tracks down that pattern. Script written by Milap Milan Zaveri has every kind of masala in it. It’s made for a certain section of audience and they’ll enjoy this to the core. Milap also makes sure to keep something for everyone

5. Race 3:

There’s one dysfunctional family lead by Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor). Following the cliched storyline of family movies, there are some internal conflicts between Shamsher’s step son Sikandar (Salman Khan) and twin children Sanjana (Daisy Shah) & Suraj (Saqib Saleem). Remo copied the Race formula correctly but what he forgot was it’s not only about good-looking cars and action sequences. Race 3 is no-doubt a very stylishly shot film, there are guns, there’s missile launcher but unfortunately there’s not any story.

6. Thugs Of Hindostan:

Set in 1795, Thugs Of Hindostan is the story revolving around a revenge of a daughter for British had killed her father. Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh) – the daughter is a master-archer trained under Khudabaksh aka Azad (Amitabh Bachchan) and 11 years later, somehow they intersect their path with Firangi Mallah (Aamir Khan). Actions sequences are very well choreographed at some places. VFX is nicely arranged but there were times when its shoddiness comes right on your face. It’s a well directed film aimlessly roaming till the end.

7. Simmba

Singham (Ajay Devgn) narrates the story of a notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh) growing up in the same village as him. So, from childhood, he has vision clear of becoming a police officer but not to do good deeds but earn power and hence pocket money. He’s crazy, he’s loud but he’s good at heart, Simmba in Miramar (Shivgad) faces the harsh reality of life. Rohit Shetty has mastered how to choreograph the actions scenes; with the perfect usage of slow-mo effects, no matter how OTT they’re a sight to see.

8. 2.0

Dr Waseegaran has a new robot in Nila (Amy Jackson) and she’s breathtakingly beautiful to start with. Waseegaran wants Chitti back but because of back-door politics, this becomes a tough task. Chitti comes back to fight Pakshi Raja (Akshay Kumar) and no my friends that’s not a spoiler. The entire story revolves around this entertaining face-off. Everything happening on screen is so larger than life, along with keeping you intrigued, it keeps you surprising every moment.

