From Padmaavat, Sanju To Simmba – Bollywood Rakes In A RECORD Business In 2018; Beats 2017’s Total Of 2688 Crores By A Huge Margin!

The year 2018 has turned to be the most lucrative year for Bollywood. The interesting point is that despite the under-performance of big ticket releases like Salman Khan’s Race 3, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, the small to mid-budget releases compensated the loss very well. Now with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba earning tremendously at the box office, the Bollywood has set a new benchmark in 2018.

When we talk about the big ticket releases, it was a mixed bag of box results in 2018. While mega movies like Padmaavat (300.26 crores), Baaghi 2 (165 crores), Sanju (341.22 crores), 2.0-Hindi dubbed version (188 crores) and Simmba (212.64 crores and counting), exceeded the expectations, the biggies including Race 3 (169 crores), Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores) and Zero (96.50 crores and counting), were declared as under-performers considering the mammoth budget.

There were several small releases like AndhaDhun (72.50 crores), Stree (129.67 crores) and Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores), to name few, which helped the Hindi film industry to rake a hefty business.

In total, Bollywood movies amassed a record business of 3533 crores at the box office in 2018. Since Simmba is still enjoying a golden run with no major competition ahead, its lifetime total is taken as 250 crores approx in Bollywood’s nett business of 2018.

When compared with 2017’s 2688 crores, which comprises biggies like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores) and Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores), Bollywood movies did something unthinkable in 2018 and that too only on the merit of the content, rather than superstar presence.

It will be interesting to see whether the year 2019 manages to take Bollywood one step ahead at the box office with an interesting line-up of releases.

