Petta Movie Review: It’s All & Only About The Superhero Known As Rajinikanth!

Petta Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, J. Mahendran, Yogi Babu, Trisha, Simran

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

What’s Good: It’s the efforts behind how a man at the age of 68 can look so stylish and his undying love for acting, colour theme of the film made some scenes look beautiful

What’s Bad: It’s how you can execute 176 minutes dragged film without a strong story!

Kaali (Rajinikanth) is a warden of a boys’ hostel & he has got this job through a reference of some hotshot. He sees how the hostel is a jumble and also its mess is a mess, deciding to clean it up. Facing an ill-mannered group of students known as ‘Terror Boys’, Kaali teaches them a lesson to stop the ragging happening around.

On Valentine’s Day Kaali faces the ‘anti-Romeo squad’ situation which unfolds another elongated chapter of this story. Singaar Singh (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is somewhere connected to Kaali & there’s an act of revenge pending. We get to know all of this in a flashback sequence which runs aimlessly throughout the film.

Petta Movie Review: Script Analysis

Penned by Subbaraj himself, the story celebrates the heroism of Rajinikanth and that it does beautifully. But, my only complaint with the movie is: after a point of time, even Rajinikanth couldn’t save this film. Yes, it’s all good to see him wearing stylish clothes and beating multiple goons at a single time but the question is, for how long?

The story keeps you buried at a single place for too long to bore you to death. Things keep shifting their focus from one to another just for the script’s convenience. Thalaivar fans, before bashing me, you can go and read my review of Kaala. I’m all game for entertaining masala movies but it should have something to keep me intrigued and that is where Kaala scores over Petta for me.

Petta Movie Review: Star Performance

Rajinikanth is Rajinikanth because he makes you believe in whatever he does. At this age, blowing out this amount of energy along with maintaining his trademarked style is commendable. He delivers a memorable performance for all of his fans.

Vijay Sethupathi’s role is an example of lousy writing. There was a scope of excessive meat in his role but it’s wasted. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is royally wasted! He’s uncomfortable and it’s clearly visible on his face throughout the movie. His character doesn’t add anything valuable to the script.

Bobby Simha is good & you wish there should’ve been more scope for him. The ladies in the film, Simran & Megha Akash have nothing substantial to do. Hence, apart from Rajinikanth, there’s not a single solid supporting performance in the cast.

Petta Movie Review: Direction, Music

Karthik Subbaraj is himself a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth and that’s totally visible in the film. He has focused on Thalaivar’s entry, his explosive blast at the interval point and how he shapes up the second half. He fails at one big thing – to design an entertaining story for him.

Anirudh Ravichander’s music is just there from the first frame and it’s remarkable. The theme of Petta is orchestrated brilliantly pushing up the experience of watching certain scenes. The songs are waste, at least in the Hindi versions of the film as none of them clicks with you.

Petta Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Petta is not a film, it’s a montage of Rajini nostalgia which works till a certain point. Lazy editing, dull supporting cast & nothing solid on paper make this a tedious watch.

Two stars!

Petta Movie Trailer

Petta Movie releases on 11th January, 2019.

