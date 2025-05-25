The Suriya starrer romantic-action flick Retro has emerged as a huge disappointment at the box office. The movie is most likely to wrap up without recovering its entire budget even though it has managed to cross more than 90% of its budget. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 24th day.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the Suriya starrer earned 2 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. Even though this a 100% growth from its previous day wherein the film had amassed 1 lakh, this is clearly not enough. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 60.47 crore.

The movie is most likely to wrap up below 70 crores. Retro is mounted at a budget of 65 crores. It is most likely to close its curtains without recovering its entire budget. With its current India net collection of 60.47 crores, it has managed to cover around 93% of its budget. While, this is an impressive margin, it looks highly unlikely that the film will attain a 100% budget recovery.

Talking about its global collection, including the taxes, the Suriya starrer amassed 71.35 crores when it came to the gross collection. The movie earned 26 crores when it came to the overseas collection. Retro’s worldwide collection now stands at 97.35 crores.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 60.47 crores

India gross – 71.35 crores

Overseas gross – 26 crores

Worldwide gross – 97.35 crores

About The Film

Talking about Retro, the film has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George and Jayaram in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Padakkalam Box Office Day 17: Sandeep Pradeep’s Film Most Likely To Wrap Up Below 15 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News