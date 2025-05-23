The Suriya starrer romantic-action flick Retro has turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. After Kanguva, the actor has once again failed to find any luck at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 22nd day.

Retro Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22

On its 22nd day, the Suriya starrer earned 3 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a major drop of around 40% since the movie amassed 5 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 60.44 crores.

Talking about the global collection, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 71.31 crores. The movie has amassed 26 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Retro now stands at 97.31 crores.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 60.44 crores

India gross – 71.31 crores

Overseas gross – 26 crores

Worldwide gross – 97.31 crores

Retro is most likely to wrap up the curtains below 100 crores. This is indeed a huge disappointment for all the Suriya fans out there. Though the movie started off on a strong note, it fell prey to a lack of positive word of mouth and also faced a stiff competition from the other latest releases which garnered better footfalls.

The movie is also likely to wrap up without recovering its entire budget. Retro is mounted at a budget of 65 crores. With its current India net collection of 60.44 crores, it has managed to cover 92% of its budget so far. Talking about the film, it has bene directed by Karthik Subbaraj and also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

