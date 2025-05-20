Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has failed to meet its expectations. After starting its journey well, the film failed to maintain the required pace and ended up being a losing affair. For the Kollywood star, it was an important film after the debacle of Kanguva. Unfortunately, it couldn’t generate the desired results, and at the worldwide box office, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 100 crores. Amid this, the overseas market has given something to cheer about.

Suriya is well known for his acting skills, but unfortunately, he has been struggling to deliver a clean success for a long time. Several years back, he was one of the leading stars of the Tamil film industry with immense potential. Cut to now, he’s delivering back-to-back failures. His latest romantic crime thriller tanked at ticket windows despite decent reviews.

Retro is Suriya’s top overseas gross post-COVID

While Retro is already a failure, it has achieved one important feat. As per the recent update, the film has earned 26 crore gross at the overseas box office. With this, it has emerged as Suriya’s top grosser overseas in the post-COVID era. Yes, you read that right! It surpassed the international earnings of Kanguva to achieve this feat.

For those who don’t know, Kanguva earned 24.14 crore gross internationally. By surpassing it, Retro has become the actor’s top grosser in the overseas market post-COVID. Though the collection of 26 crores is underwhelming, the film has given Suriya fans something to celebrate.

To miss the 100 crore mark globally

Meanwhile, talking about earnings in India, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial has earned 60.31 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 71.16 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection stands at 97.16 crores. Though the 100 crore mark isn’t too far, it’s impossible to cover considering the dismal pace of the film.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 60.31 crores

India gross – 71.16 crores

Overseas gross – 26 crores

Worldwide gross – 97.16 crores

