The Dileep starrer Malayalam romantic-comedy Prince And Family continues its winning streak at the box office. On its 14th day, the film has managed to churn out profits of more than 50%. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.
Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 14
On its 14th day, the Dileep starrer earned 78 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of 3% since the movie amassed 81 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 12.57 crores.
With this, the movie has crossed 12 crores and continues to attain a positive word of mouth. Prince And Family is steadily holding its ground despite a stiff competition at the Mollywood box office from movies like Thudarum and Alappuzha Gymkhana. It is currently the 8th highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 but still needs to earn 16 crores to get a hit verdict.
Check out the day-wise box office collection of the romantic comedy:
- Day 1: 90 lakh
- Day 2: 1.05 crore
- Day 3: 82 lakh
- Day 4: 82 lakh
- Day 5: 78 lakh
- Day 6: 70 lakh
- Day 7: 70 lakh
- Day 8: 70 lakh
- Day 9: 85 lakh
- Day 10: 1.35 crore
- Day 11: 75 lakh
- Day 12: 98 lakh
- Day 13: 81 lakh
- Day 14: 78 lakh
Total: 12.57 crore
Budget Recovery
Prince And Family is mounted at 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.57 crores, is ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.57 crores. The ROI percentage stands at 57%.
- Budget: 8 crores
- ROI: 4.57 crores
- ROI% : 57%
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
