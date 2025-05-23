The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has ended its theatrical run on a dismal note. The movie wrapped up its curtains below 13 crores and could not even cover 50% of its budget. Here is taking a look at the closing box office collections of the movie.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Closing Box Office Collection

In its closing collection, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 1 lakh on its 30th day. The day-wise collection remained the same since its 20th day. The movie had amassed 4 lakh on its 20th day and witnessed a drop of around 75% after that.

The total India net collection of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi now comes to 12.89 crore. The movie wrapped up below 13 crores which was truly a disappointing affair. The Vijayashanti starrer had also fallen prey to some negative reviews from the critics and masses alike, which reflected in the collection.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs

Day 10: 52 lakhs

Day 11: 22 lakhs

Day 12: 22 lakhs

Day 13: 22 lakhs

Day 14: 14 lakhs

Day 15: 1 lakhs

Day 16: 2 lakhs

Day 17: 2 lakhs

Day 18: 2 lakhs

Day 19: 3 lakhs

Day 20: 4 lakhs

Day 21: 1 lakhs

Day 22: 1 lakhs

Day 23: 1 lakhs

Day 24: 1 lakhs

Day 25: 1 lakhs

Day 26: 1 lakhs

Day 27: 1 lakhs

Day 28: 1 lakhs

Day 29: 1 lakhs

Day 30: 1 lakhs

Total: 12.89 crores

Talking about the global collections of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, including the taxes, the gross collection was around 15.21 crores. The movie amassed 1 crore when it came to the overseas collection. The closing worldwide collection of the film comes to 16.21 crores.

India Net: 12.89 Crores

India Gross Collection: 15.21 Crores

Overseas Collection: 1 Crores

Worldwide Collection: 16.21 Crores

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi was mounted at a scale of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.89 crores, it has managed to cover only 29% of its budget. The movie has indeed emerged as a disastrous affair at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: DD Next Level Box Office Day 6: Lags Behind Maaman As The 10th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News