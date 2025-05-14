Suriya and Pooja Hegde led Retro is dwindling at the Indian box office. The romantic action drama began its journey on a good note, but the mixed word-of-mouth shortly took over and affected its run. It is so close yet so far from the 100 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for the latest update on day 13.

Falls further amid mid-week blues (India)

On the second Monday, Karthik Subbaraj‘s directorial witnessed its biggest fall as the collections dropped below the one crore mark. Another drop of 13.51% was seen as only 64 lakhs were added to the kitty on day 13. The overall net collections in India come to 58.78 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 69.36 crores.

Must pace up to hit a century worldwide

Retro earned approximately 24.40 crore gross at the overseas box office. Owing to the negative reviews, it was quickly washed out of theatres in the international arena. Combined with the domestic earnings, the worldwide total now comes to 93.76 crore gross.