Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor led Raid 2 has enjoyed a solid run at the Indian box office. It is set to complete two weeks in theatres tomorrow with a 4 crore+ streak. The crime thriller has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Sikandar to become the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for day 13 updates!

A good momentum despite mid-week blues

On Monday, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial enjoyed a favorable push due to the partial Buddha Purnima holiday across the nation. It maintained a good hold on Tuesday despite increased competition and mid-week blues. On day 13, Raid 2 added 4.53 crores more to the kitty, witnessing only a 7% drop compared to 4.88 crores earned on the previous day.

The 13-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 133.92 crores. There’s no biggie arriving in Bollywood until June 6, 2025, when Akshay Kumar will return to the big screens with Housefull 5. However, Raid 2 is set to face stiff competition from two big Hollywood releases – Final Destination: Bloodlines (May 16) and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (May 17). It is now to be seen whether it holds its fort or slips from its #1 spot in theatres.

Raid 2 beats Sikandar

In only 13 days, Ajay Devgn & Riteish Deshmukh starrer has crushed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan‘s Sikandar at the box office. The Eid 2025 release remained underwhelming from the beginning and wrapped up its box office run, earning only 129.95 crores.

Drumrolls, please, because Raid 2 is now the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. It has surpassed every release this year except Chhaava and Sky Force. But the best is yet to come as it will climb up the ladder and take over the #2 spot today.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025 below:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Raid 2: 133.92 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Jaat: 90.01 crores*

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

