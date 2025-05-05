After a victorious first weekend, it’s going to be difficult for Raid 2 to live upto the expectations on the first Monday. A routine drop is inevitable, but hopefully, it will hold its fort strong enough not to face anything beyond that. The morning occupancy is better than Friday, but the ticket sales are declining. Scroll below for day 5 trends!

Day 5 Morning Occupancy

The need of the hour was for Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer to match occupancies of the regular working Friday. It successfully passed that test with 7.24% footfalls during today’s morning shows, which remained slightly better than day 2.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy of Raid 2 below:

Day 1: 21.23%

Day 2: 7.13% (-67%)

Day 3: 12.04% (+69%)

Day 4: 19.38% (+61%)

Day 5: 7.24% (-62%)

Raid 2 vs Chhaava Day 5 MO

Despite a regular working Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava knocked it out of the park with morning occupancy of 18.19% on day 5. In comparison, Raid 2 is almost 60% lower today. However, the crime thriller is performing much better than Sikandar and Sky Force.

Take a look at the top morning occupancies of Bollywood films of 2025 on day 2025:

Chhaava: 18.19% (Tuesday) Kesari Chapter 2: 9.39% (Tuesday) Jaat: 9.24% (Monday) Raid 2: 7.24% (Tuesday) Sky Force: 6.53% (Tuesday) Sikandar: 5% (Thursday)

Ticket Sales

On day 2, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial had registered ticket sales of 24K till 12 PM. But the masses watched the film during the extended 4-day first weekend. Plus, it’s enjoying massive spot bookings, which is possibly the reason why ticket sales have remained much lower today.

On day 5, Raid 2 sold 14.3K tickets till noon. However, with good word-of-mouth, the trends are expected to improve during the afternoon and evening shows.

