Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 has finally clocked the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is dominating the ticket windows and may continue to do so, with no big competition in the ongoing month. The opening weekend has wrapped up on a victorious note. Scroll below for day 4 collections!

A celebratory Sunday

On Saturday, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial exceeded expectations, adding 18.55 crores to the kitty. It was so close, yet it missed out on the 20-crore mark by an inch. But the crime thriller has finally clocked the milestone for the first time since its big release on Sunday. The official figures are out, and Raid 2 has minted a whopping 22.52 crores on day 4.

It enjoyed a 21% rise in box office collections compared to the day 3 earnings. The opening weekend total concludes at 73.83 crore net, which is about 87 crores in gross earnings. There are multiple options at the ticket windows, but despite the low pre-release buzz, Raid 2 has proved content is definitely the king.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 19.71 crores

Day 2: 13.05 crores

Day 3: 18.55 crores

Day 4: 22.52 crores

Total: 73.83 crores

Scores 3rd highest-opening weekend of 2025

With 73.83 crores in the extended opening weekend, Raid 2 has scored the 3rd best opening weekend this year. It has surpassed Sky Force (73.20 crores), Jaat (40.62 crores) and 5 others. It remained only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (121.43 crores) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar (86.44 crores).

Ranks Ajay Devgn’s #5 post-Covid grosser!

Ajay Devgn is also climbing the ladder with every passing day among his post-COVID releases. Raid 2 has axed Maidaan (53 crores) to become, which is now his fifth highest-grosser in the post-pandemic era.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 post-Covid grossers below:

Singham Again – 270.60 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Bholaa – 90 crores Maidaan – 53 crores Raid 2 – 38.65 crores Runway 34 – 32 crores Thank God – 30.75 crores Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores Naam – 1.02 crore

