Tarsem Jassar and Gurpreet Ghuggi led Guru Nanak Jahaz has officially concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend. It witnessed an upward graph during the first three days but unexpectedly dropped on Sunday. But there’s good news, as it is now the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for day 4 box office collections!

The Sunday blow!

The word-of-mouth has been favorable, and there’s not much competition at the Punjabi box office. Although competing with Gangland and Akaal, Sharan Art’s directorial is the first choice of audience. On day 4, Guru Nanak Jahaz earned 57 lakhs. It should have ideally witnessed growth on Sunday but instead saw an 11% drop in collections.

The opening weekend concludes at an estimated 2.01 crore net, which is around 2.37 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Guru Nanak Jahaz below:

Day 1: 41 lakhs

Day 2: 39 lakhs

Day 3: 64 lakhs

Day 4: 57 lakhs

Total: 2.01 crores

Now the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025!

Just yesterday, Guru Nanak Jahaz surpassed Gangland (99 lakhs) to become the #7 Pollywood grosser this year. Within 24 hours, Tarsem Jassar and Gurpreet Ghuggi starrer has left behind Mithde to become the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. If it passes the Monday test, it could easily attain the #4 spot by beating Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu).

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 below:

Akaal: 7.68 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Majhail: 2.8 crores Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 2.01 crores

Mithde is now out of the top 5.

More about Guru Nanak Jahaz

The historical action drama is based on the Komagata Maru incident. The ensemble cast features Tarsem Jassar, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mark Bennington, Edward Sonnenblick, Balwinder Bullet, and Harsharan Singh, among others.

It was released in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025, coinciding with the Labor Day holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: 5.98 Crore Away From Axing Ajay Devgn’s 4th Lowest Post-COVID Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News