The year 2025 has been roaring with numbers for South Indian films but it has been dull for Bollywood despite many of the A-listers arriving with their films in the first four months. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, along with Sunny Deol and Vicky Kaushal have delivered their biggies already!

Only One Bollywood Hit!

In these four months, Bollywood has delivered only one hit film at the box office, which is Chhaava. In fact, Vicky Kaushal‘s film is not only the saving grace for Bollywood, but it has roared loud enough to claim the first spot with its profit. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, the period drama earned 373.1% profit.

South Indian Films Rule Top 10

In the list of the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025, only one Bollywood film claims a spot. The rest of the 9 spots are owned by South Indian films, most of which are low or medium-budget films, except for a few!

Budget Is The Key

Once we see the list, we would notice a pattern that most of the films in the list have a very controlled budget. While the most profitable Malayalam film Rekhachithram was mounted on a budget of 6 crore, most profitable Telugu film Court: State VS A Nobody was mounted on a budget of 10 crore. Meanwhile, the most profitable Tamil film, Madha Gaja Raja, was mounted on a budget of only 15 crore.

Check out the list of the top 10 Most Profitable Indian Films Of 2025.

Chhaava: 373.1% Rekhachithram: 350% Court: State VS A Nobody: 306.4% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 273.8% 260.75% Alappuzha Gymkhana *: Ponman: 238.33% Madha Gaja Raja: 224.6% Dragon: 192.8% Officer On Duty: 143.08% Kudumbasthan: 134.9%



*denotes that the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

