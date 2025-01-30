Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force is completing a week-long run at the Indian box office today. The expectations were much lower, but the action drama is heading for a respectable 7-day total. Scroll below to know what the morning occupancy and ticket sales suggest for today.

Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Sky Force has registered a morning occupancy of 7.01% on Thursday. It has witnessed a slight improvement from 6.53% witnessed in the last two days. The admissions are expected to improve during the afternoon and evening shows. And that will provide the much-needed boost for another jump on day 7.

Ticket Sales

Akshay Kumar starrer has witnessed ticket sales of 40K on BookMyShow by 4 PM today. It has witnessed a drop of 15% compared to admissions of 47K yesterday.

Sky Force is performing slightly better than Shaitaan (36K) and Fighter (35K) on its first Thursday. Only time will tell if the trends will strengthen by the end of the day and if it will bring better box office collections, too.

6 crore+ streak must continue!

Akshay Kumar starrer was made on a staggering budget of 160 crores. It has accumulated box office collections of 94.20 crores and recovered 59% of the budget. It must hold it fort strong and continue at least 6 crore+ streak until the beginning of second weekend in order to achieve success.

The trends look good so far. All eyes are now on the occupancies during the evening and night shows. Post that, the second-weekend magic will come into the picture.

Shahid Kapoor led Deva is also releasing in theatres tomorrow and will put forth strong competition if the content clicks with the audience. Exciting times ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

