Sky Force is maintaining a good hold at the domestic box office. Unfortunately, the performance in the overseas market continues to remain underwhelming. But there’s good news as Akshay Kumar starrer has finally surpassed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Scroll below for the worldwide update after 6 days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

The Republic Day release left analysts worried about its continuous drop on Monday and Tuesday. It showed slight growth in box office collections on Wednesday, as 6.60 crores came in. The overall earnings in India now stand at 94.20 crores net after 6 days. Today, it is expected to dive straight into the 100 crore club. Fingers crossed!

Overseas Box Office Collection

The run has been disappointing in the overseas circuits since the opening day. In the last two days, it accumulated a total of only 0.50 crores, taking its international total to 8 crores gross. An action drama starring a superstar like Akshay Kumar should have ideally garnered much higher earnings!

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown of Sky Force after 6 days:

India Net – 94.20 crores

India Gross – 111.15 crores

Overseas Gross – 8 crores

Worldwide Gross – 119.15 crores

All eyes are now on how soon the Republic Day 2025 release crosses the 150 crore mark. The second weekend is around the corner, and hopefully, the box office collections will witness a good surge.

Sky Force vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar has finally surpassed the worldwide earnings of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which had minted 111.64 crores gross in its lifetime. The good thing is that the action drama only took 6 days to achieve the milestone. However, there are biggest achievements to unlock in the coming days.

Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid releases

Akshay Kumar has had 13 releases since the post-pandemic era. Check out where Sky Force stands at the worldwide box office below:

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 119.15 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores Khel Khel Mein – 57.57 crores Bell Bottom – 45.47 crores Mission Raniganj – 42.18 crores Sarfira – 31.64 crores Selfiee – 23.97 crores

Akshay Kumar starrer has visibly surpassed every single post-pandemic release except two and for that, he must enter the 200 crore club again!

