Akshay Kumar has been speaking his heart out lately. A few days back, the actor had confirmed walking out from Hera Pheri 3 in his emotional response. He also accepted that it’s “their fault” while addressing too many box office failures from Bollywood. Now, recently one Pakistan man questioned him about his film Bell Bottom showing a negative image of the neighbouring country. Here’s how he reacted.

For the unversed, Bell Bottom was released in 2021, after the first wave of Covid. In this film, set in the 1980s, Akshay plays an Indian secret agent. It has a backdrop of hijackings done by Khalistani terrorists back in time. Upon its release, the film received favourable reviews from the critics, however, it didn’t work much at the box office due to the Covid scare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Akshay Kumar attended Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. During a conversation session, one man questioned the actor that his Bell Bottom showed a negative image of Pakistan. The man quotes, “I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan.”

Reacting to the Pakistani man, Akshay Kumar replied in a most humble way as he said, “Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Ram Setu. Released during Diwali, the film failed in bringing in fireworks at the box office despite positive audience feedback.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Laughs Heartily As His Fan Poses As ‘Raju’ On The Street, Fans Say “Hera Pheri 3 Mein Aajao, Fees Ka Matter Hai Toh Hum…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News