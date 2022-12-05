Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on 29th May 2022. It was the most unexpected tragedy as the Punjabi singer was killed in daylight. Gangster Goldy Brar who is associated with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, took the responsibility of his murder. Diljit Dosanjh, however, blames the government for it and cites politics as the reason behind it all! Scroll below for more details.

It was just a day ahead when Sidhu’s security was pruned by Punjab police along with 424 others on a temporary basis. The next day, he was shot dead in his village Mansa, hours after leaving his house. All of it was a well-plan murder and as per insider reports, Goldy Brar has been detained by police in California.

Reacting to the untimely demise of Sidhu Moose Wala, Diljit Dosanjh told Film Companion, “All of them worked hard. I don’t think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don’t agree with it). There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it.”

Diljit Dosanjh continued, “100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government’s failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again). We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well… I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just… I don’t know. It is the government’s fault 100% and this is politics, according to me.”

