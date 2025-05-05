It is commendable how Sunny Deol’s Jaat is standing the test of time. The remarkable run of Raid 2 has impacted every Bollywood movie, but the action-thriller survived the storm. It is now only 94 lakhs away from a landmark spot but the success verdict may be out of reach. Scroll below for day 25 box office updates!

Shows 69% rise in collections

On the fourth Sunday, Gopichand Malineni’s directorial registered decent footfalls nationwide. As per the estimated figures, Jaat 2 earned 22 lakhs on day 25. This was a 69% growth compared to the 13 lakhs earned on the previous day. The 25-day total at the Indian box office is 89.06 crore net, which is around 105.09 crores in gross earnings.

The box office collections have been witnessing a decline, and their hold today will majorly determine how sooner or later Jaat will walk out of the theatres. It could have enjoyed a longer run, but there’s ample competition at the ticket windows – Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, The Bhootnii, and Ground Zero.

Set to achieve a landmark spot!

Only three Bollywood films in 2025 have been able to hit a century so far (Sikandar, Chhaava, and Sky Force). That milestone will no longer be possible as Jaat is close to concluding its box office run. But Sunny Deol starrer is only 94 lakhs away from 90 crore, becoming the 4th film in Hindi cinema this year to reach that stage.

Budget recovery is impossible

According to multiple reports, Jaat is made on an estimated