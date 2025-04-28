Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has been garnering loads of love and a positive word of mouth, which has also been reflecting on the box office performance of the same. Despite a new release, the film continues to go strong. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 8.14 crore when it comes to the day-wise collection. This results in the total India net collection of the film coming to 65.93 crore. The film needs around 4.07 crore to cross the 70 crore mark.

Given the consistent positive word of mouth, it might easily achieve this target. With a strong Sunday, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to mint even better numbers at the box office. The film amassed 7.20 crore on its previous day, which resulted in a favorable growth of 13% on its second Sunday.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Courtroom Drama!

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Day 4: 4.5 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Day 6: 3.78 crore

Day 7: 3.6 crore

Day 8: 4.05 crore

Day 9: 7.20 crore

Day 10: 8.14 crore

Total: 65.93 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 brings forth the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie has successfully evoked the feeling of pain, anguish, and pride amongst the masses when it comes to the incident which marked one of the darkest chapters of our Indian history. The film has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

