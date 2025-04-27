The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer biographical drama Phule was released at the box office on April 25, 2025. However, the film is clearly struggling to mint favorable numbers because of a dull buzz. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Phule Box Office Collection Day 2

The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer opened at a mere 21 lakh at the box office. This was also 73.75% less than Pratik’s last outing, Do Aur Do Pyaar, which had opened at 80 lakh at the box office. On its 2nd day, the film earned 26 lakh.

This was a slight growth of around 23%. However, this is inevitably not enough and the total India net collection of the film comes to 47 lakh. Forget 1 crore, Phule remains below 50 lakh on its 2nd day which is not a very good sign.

The clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero is another reason for the Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer to fare poorly at the box office. The buzz for Phule has been quite low, and the movie has been marred with controversies ever since its inception. The movie reportedly also underwent many cuts by the censor board because of the same.

It needs a desperate positive word of mouth for the collections to witness a boost. Phule is based on the life of social activist and reformer Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule who worked extensively for women’s education and the eradication of the caste system and untouchability. The movie has been helmed by Anant Mahadevan. It also stars Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma and Sushil Pandey in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

