Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, had a poor run during the second weekend, and it was clear that the film would struggle during weekdays. Yesterday, on the second Monday, the film witnessed a low score, which put its run in danger in the upcoming days. It dropped below the 1 crore mark in India for the first time. In such a situation, will the biggie be able to hit a century at the worldwide box office? Let’s discuss it below, along with a detailed day 12 collection report!

The debut collaboration between Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj had good pre-release buzz, which translated to a solid start. However, afterward, the film failed to maintain momentum as mixed reviews significantly impacted the run. The only positive thing is that the Kollywood entertainer is currently the actor’s 6th highest-grossing film.

Yesterday, Retro earned an estimated 74 lakh in India, pushing its total to 58.14 crore net at the Indian box office after 12 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic sum stands at 68.60 crores. Overseas, the film has earned 24.40 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 93 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 58.14 crores

India gross – 68.60 crores

Overseas gross – 24.40 crores

Worldwide gross – 93 crores

With a 93 crore gross already in the kitty, Retro seems on track to enter the 100 crore club globally. Despite the pace slowing down considerably, the film will somehow survive on weekdays and pick up to some extent during the third weekend. Such an occasional push would be enough to make it hit the 100 crore milestone.

Suriya has delivered five 100 crore grossers at the worldwide box office so far, and his latest release is likely to join the list.

Take a look at Suriya’s 100 crore grossers globally (gross collection):

Singam 2 – 122.80 crores

24 – 108.90 crores

Kanguva – 107.20 crores

7aum Arivu – 105.20 crores

Singam 3 – 104.60 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

