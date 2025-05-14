Mission: Impossible 8, aka Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, is only three days away from its big release in India. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on May 23 but is now arriving in cinemas on May 17. The pre-release buzz is high, and the Tom Cruise starrer is set for the franchise’s biggest opening! Scroll below for the latest advance booking update for day 1 at the box office.

Advance booking at national chains

Within the first 24 hours, Mission: Impossible 8 had sold over 11K tickets via advance booking at the national chains. As of 10 PM on Tuesday, Christopher McQuarrie’s directorial has crossed 45K ticket sales in pre-bookings at PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX combined.

It is to be noted that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had sold over 68K tickets in final advance booking. With three days to go, Tom Cruise’s upcoming installment will easily cross that mark and set new milestones for the franchise.

A record-breaking opening loading!

Mission: Impossible 7 marked the biggest opening in the MI franchise with its staggering box office collections of 12.30 crore net in India. As per the early predictions, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will cross the 20 crore range, rewriting history by beating every single predecessor!

Take a look at the opening day collections of the last 3 films in the Mission: Impossible franchise (India):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): 12.30 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): 10 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): 6 crores

More about Mission: Impossible 8

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning marks the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for one last time. The action spy film will also witness Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett reprise their iconic roles.

Mission: Impossible 8 will release in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 4Dx and IMAX.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office: On Track To Surpass Wonder Woman’s $410M+ To Achieve This Remarkable Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News