The Marathi drama flick, Ata Thambaycha Naay is currently enjoying a smooth run at the box office. It also became the second highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 24th day.

Ata Thambaycha Naay Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the Bharat Jadhav starrer earned 12 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a good growth of around 50% since the film amassed 8 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.41 crore.

The movie is now inching towards 6 crore. Not only this but Ata Thambaycha Naay is just 37 lakhs away from the highest grossing Marathi film of 2025. We are talking about the Sai Tamhankar starrer Gulkand. For the unversed, Gulkand’s current India net collections stands at 5.78 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the Bharat Jadhav starrer overtakes the same to achieve this important milestone.

Ata Thambaycha Naay’s Budget Recovery

Ata Thambaycha Naay recently recovered its entire budget. For the unversed, it was mounted at a budget of 4 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.41 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.41 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 35%.

Budget Recovery Breakdown

Budget: 4 Crores

ROI: 1.41 Crores

ROI% : 35%

About The Film

Talking about the film, Ata Thambaycha Naay has been directed by Shivraj Waichal. It also stars Siddhartha Jadhav and Ashutosh Gowariker in the lead roles. The synopsis reads, “Based on the real story of Mumbai’s workers from the cleaning department. Government officer tries to get cleaning workers to get basic education qualifications along with the job, which will help them improve in life.”

