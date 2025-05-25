Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, has surprised everyone with its performance in the domestic market. After a legal controversy over its digital release, the film finally made it to theatres amid low buzz. On the opening day, it exceeded all expectations and even on Saturday, it raked in an impressive number. However, overseas, the numbers have been dismal so far. Let’s find out where it stands at the worldwide box office after 2 days!

Opens to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, the fantasy romantic-comedy was released on May 23. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with mixed word-of-mouth. However, at ticket windows, it has been a totally different picture. Due to discounted ticket rates and other factors, it has managed to earn a good amount.

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

At the Indian box office, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 17.01 crore net. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 20.07 crores. Overseas, the performance is poor, and so far, around 50 lakh has come in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 2-day worldwide box office collection stands at 20.57 crore gross. This is a good sum and today, it is expected to cross the 30 crore mark comfortably.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 17.01 crores

India gross – 20.07 crores

Overseas gross – 50 lakh

Worldwide gross – 20.57 crores

While the opening weekend will wrap up on a healthy note, Bhool Chuk Maaf might witness considerable drops during weekdays. Still, nothing can be said as the makers might opt for discounted rates even on weekdays, thus attracting good enough footfalls.

More about Bhool Chuk Maaf

Also starring Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in key roles, the film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Maddock Films. After the theatrical release, the family entertainer will be out on OTT in two weeks.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Kesari Veer VS Kapkapiii Box Office Collection Day 2: Dismal Growth On Saturday, Both Films Heading For A Huge Disaster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News