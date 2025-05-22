The Marathi drama flick, Ata Thambaycha Naay is on a winning streak. The film enjoys the position of the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025 and is eyeing the first position soon. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 21st day.

Ata Thambaycha Naay Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Siddharth Jadhav starrer earned 13 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of around 18% since the movie amassed 16 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.07 crore.

The movie is currently the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. It will be interesting to see whether it will be able to surpass the highest grossing Marathi film of 2025. We are talking about the Sai Tamhankar starrer Gulkand whose total India net collections stands at 5.33 crores.

For this, the Bharat Jadhav starrer needs a major boost in the collection since Gulkand is enjoying a stellar pace at the box office. Hence, Ata Thambaycha Naay needs 26 lakhs more to overtake Gulkand to become the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. It will be interesting to see if the movie manages to achieve this milestone in the coming days.

Ata Thambaycha Naay also covered its entire budget recently. It is mounted at a budget of 4 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.07 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.07 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 26%.

Budget Recovery Breakdown

Budget: 4 Crores

ROI: 1.07 Crores

ROI% : 26%

Rated 8.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Ata Thambaycha Naay says, “Based on the real story of Mumbai’s workers from the cleaning department. Government officer tries to get cleaning workers to get basic education qualifications along with the job, which will help them improve in life.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Only 3rd Malayalam Film In History To Achieve This Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News