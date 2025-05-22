The countdown officially begins as Bhool Chuk Maaf is less than 24 hours away from its big release. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer fell into trouble due to the confusion surrounding its theatrical/ OTT release. Scroll below for the advance booking update at the box office on day 1.

Bhool Chuk Maaf final advance booking

As of 10:30 AM today, Bhool Chuk Maaf has sold tickets worth 37 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for day 1. It is to be noted that the film was headed for a direct-to-OTT release shortly after the pre-sales were previously commenced. This led to a lot of chaos, impacting the buzz around the theatrical release.

So far, 22K tickets have been sold via advance booking. This includes ticket sales from regular screens as well as national chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). With the last 24 hours to go, a huge boost is expected as there is no other release in Bollywood tomorrow.

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs top advance booking sales of 2025

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer needs a whopping 397% improvement in advance booking sales to beat Kesari Chapter 2, which registered 1.84 crore gross in final pre-sales. That looks difficult, as it may cross the one crore mark at most.

Take a look at the top advance booking sales of 2025:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crores Jaat: 2.59 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

Will compete against Raid 2

Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 are now in the last leg of their theatrical run. Bhool Chuk Maaf will compete against Raid 2 at the box office, which is the #1 audience choice in Bollywood.

More about Bhool Chuk Maaf

The sci-fi romantic comedy is written and directed by Karan Sharma. The supporting cast features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Ishtiyak Khan, among others. It is produced by Maddock Films.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is releasing in theatres on May 23, 2025.

