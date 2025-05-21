Mohanlal continues to achieve massive milestones with his latest crime thriller, Thudarum. It has entered the 200 crore club worldwide. On day 26, it fell below the one crore mark for the first time, but has managed to attain another feat, unlocked by only two other Malayalam films. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

How much has Thudarum earned in India?

For the longest time, Thudarum maintained a one crore+ streak at the Indian box office. On day 26, it raked in 95 lakhs, witnessing a 24% drop compared to 1.13 crore earned on the previous day. The overall collections now stand at 115.40 crore net, which is about 136.17 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown (gross collections) below:

Week 1: 59.75 crores

Week 2: 41 crores

Week 3: 24.05 crores

Week 4: 11.37 crores (3 days remaining)

Total: 136.17 crores

Thudarum Worlwide Total

Unfortunately, Thudarum will miss the 100 crore club at the overseas box office. In 26 days, it has accumulated a gross of 92.75 crore.

Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings of Mohanlal‘s film stand at 228.92 crore gross.

Here’s a detailed worldwide breakdown:

India net: 115.40 crores

India gross: 136.17 crores

Overseas gross: 92.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 228.92 crores

Only 3rd Malayalam grosser in history to achieve this feat!

Thudarum is the third highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. But along with that, it has now become the 3rd Mollywood grosser to have crossed the 225 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Only two other films – Manjummel Boys and L2: Empuraan have unlocked this milestone in history!

Take a look at the top 5 Malayalam grossers worldwide below:

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores Thudarum (2025) – 228.92 crores 2018 (2023) – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 20: Axes Madha Gadha Raja To Become The Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News