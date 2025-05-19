Marathi drama Ata Thambaycha Naay is sticking to its pace at the box office and took a miraculous jump on the 3rd Sunday, bringing as much as the film earned on its opening day at the box office. Starring Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Jadhav, and Ashutosh Gowarikar, the film stands at a total collection of 4.62 crore net in India, after 18 days.

Second Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Of 2025

Surpassing Fussclass Dabhade, Bharat & Siddharth Jadhav‘s film is now the second highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. It is now very close to the highest-grossing Marathi film, Gulkand, which earned 4.92 crore in its lifetime.

Ata Thambaycha Naay Box Office Day 18

On the 18th day, the third Sunday, Ata Thambaycha Naay earned 45 lakh at the box office. As much as the opening day. This was a jump of 181.25% from the third Friday which brought 16 lakh at the box office. With the third Saturday earning 30 lakh, the third weekend earned 91 lakh at the box office.

Recovers Entire Budget

The Marathi drama is mounted on a budget of 4 crore, and it has recovered its entire budget at the Marathi box office, entering the profit-making zone. It has churned out a profit of 15.5%. Hopefully, it will continue earning in the upcoming week and claim the top spot for this year.

Rated 8.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the Marathi film says, “Based on the real story of Mumbai’s workers from the cleaning department. Government officer tries to get cleaning workers to get basic education qualifications along with the job, which will help them improve in life.”

